Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises 2.2% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 241,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,608,000 after purchasing an additional 82,980 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $556,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

NYSE:BDX traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.88. 5,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $284.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a PE ratio of 94.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.91.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

