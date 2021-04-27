Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Sells 397 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,398 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in Cigna by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Cigna by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its stake in Cigna by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 76.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.29. 4,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,045. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $256.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

In other Cigna news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $655,586.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at $10,830,445.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total transaction of $1,585,205.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at $26,480,878.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,372 shares of company stock worth $47,208,656. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.