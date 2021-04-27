Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.88.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNW. TheStreet cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $83.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $91.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.31.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $740.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

