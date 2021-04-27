Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Earns Buy Rating from Williams Capital

Williams Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PNW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $81.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Pinnacle West Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.88.

PNW stock opened at $83.33 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $91.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $740.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.70 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 69.60%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 62,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 116,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

