Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) versus GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Critical Review

Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) and GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Pintec Technology has a beta of -0.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GDS has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pintec Technology and GDS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pintec Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A GDS 1 0 7 1 2.89

GDS has a consensus price target of $96.37, indicating a potential upside of 12.78%. Given GDS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GDS is more favorable than Pintec Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pintec Technology and GDS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pintec Technology $184.61 million 0.22 -$130.13 million N/A N/A GDS $592.15 million 26.97 -$63.97 million ($0.52) -164.33

GDS has higher revenue and earnings than Pintec Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Pintec Technology and GDS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A GDS -9.66% -4.34% -1.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.0% of GDS shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GDS beats Pintec Technology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pintec Technology

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include assistance for borrowers to obtain loans from third party investors and various financial partners; a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management and insurance product distribution solution for asset management and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. The company has a strategic business cooperation with Fullerton Credit; and cooperation with Aspire Holdings Ltd. to develop advanced fintech solutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. The company has a strategic partnership with GIC Private Limited to develop and operate hyperscale build-to-suit data centers in China. GDS Holdings Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

