Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.54 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.85.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CTBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $45.06 on Monday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $803.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.59.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,309,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,512,000 after purchasing an additional 70,714 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 568,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 19,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $10,615,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

