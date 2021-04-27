Piper Sandler Weighs in on Northeast Bank’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBN)

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northeast Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northeast Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NBN stock opened at $28.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $261.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average is $24.53. Northeast Bank has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $30.92.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($2.03).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the fourth quarter worth $1,998,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 304.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.58%.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

