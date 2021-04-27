Plaza Retail REIT Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:PLZ.UN)

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of TSE:PLZ.UN opened at C$3.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.56. Plaza Retail REIT has a twelve month low of C$2.76 and a twelve month high of C$4.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$404.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.38.

PLZ.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC upped their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

