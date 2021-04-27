Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on May 17th

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of TSE PLZ.UN opened at C$3.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.67. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1-year low of C$2.76 and a 1-year high of C$4.07. The firm has a market cap of C$404.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.56.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

PLZ.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.