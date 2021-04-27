Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.20.

PLRX opened at $32.85 on Monday. Pliant Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $43.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.30.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.17. Pliant Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $106,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,297.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $492,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,678.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $733,600 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 601.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Grace Capital lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

