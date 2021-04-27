PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.327 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

PNM Resources has increased its dividend payment by 26.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PNM Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 56.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PNM Resources to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.

NYSE:PNM opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $50.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.72.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $359.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.86 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PNM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

