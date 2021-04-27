Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report $1.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Polaris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.81 billion and the highest is $1.92 billion. Polaris reported sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris will report full-year sales of $8.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.03 billion to $8.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

In other news, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,165,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,690,005.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,023 shares of company stock valued at $22,175,616. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 445.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PII traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.24. 29,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,185. Polaris has a 1-year low of $62.09 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 423.21 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.73 and a 200 day moving average of $112.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.87%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

