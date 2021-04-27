Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,273,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 8.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 14.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POOL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $413.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $358.25 and its 200-day moving average is $353.46. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $207.00 and a 52-week high of $426.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 39.79%.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at $18,861,618.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

