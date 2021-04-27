Popular (BPOP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Popular to post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $616.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Popular to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BPOP opened at $73.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.54. Popular has a one year low of $31.33 and a one year high of $75.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

In related news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $455,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $115,226.00. Insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,046 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BPOP shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

