Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) vs. Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) Financial Contrast

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) and Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Portland General Electric has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Generación Chile has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Portland General Electric and Enel Generación Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portland General Electric 7.67% 9.97% 3.02% Enel Generación Chile -13.90% -37.57% -20.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Portland General Electric and Enel Generación Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portland General Electric 0 5 4 0 2.44 Enel Generación Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Portland General Electric currently has a consensus price target of $44.22, suggesting a potential downside of 11.59%. Given Portland General Electric’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Portland General Electric is more favorable than Enel Generación Chile.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Portland General Electric and Enel Generación Chile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portland General Electric $2.12 billion 2.11 $214.00 million $2.39 20.93 Enel Generación Chile $2.04 billion 1.26 $274.88 million N/A N/A

Enel Generación Chile has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Portland General Electric.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.0% of Portland General Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Portland General Electric shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Portland General Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Enel Generación Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.6%. Portland General Electric pays out 68.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Portland General Electric has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Summary

Portland General Electric beats Enel Generación Chile on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line. The company has 27,939 circuit miles of distribution lines. It also purchases and sells wholesale natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company serves approximately 908 thousand residential, commercial, and industrial customers in 51 cities. Portland General Electric Company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About Enel Generación Chile

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A., an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units. The company also supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. Further it provides engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

