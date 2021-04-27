PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Hits New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $61.36, with a volume of 2213 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.39.

The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCH. Raymond James increased their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In related news, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $165,499.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $971,907.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average of $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

