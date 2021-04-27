PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.23, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:PCH traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.46. The stock had a trading volume of 644,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,054. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.92. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.00%.

PCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In related news, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $165,499.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $971,907.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,902 shares of company stock worth $1,619,553. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

