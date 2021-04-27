Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Given New $40.00 Price Target at CIBC

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price upped by CIBC from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PWCDF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Power Co. of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.07.

Power Co. of Canada stock opened at $28.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.73. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $28.26.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

