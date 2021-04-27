PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.17.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $173.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $176.63.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.