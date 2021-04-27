PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Receives Neutral Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their neutral rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $165.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PRA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.63.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $167.11 on Monday. PRA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $85.45 and a 12-month high of $167.41. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.72.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $873.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $3,746,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 5.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 260.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 42,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

