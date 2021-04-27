Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.1% of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 20,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $897,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX opened at $101.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.36. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

