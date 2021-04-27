Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Premier has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $422.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.92 million. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PINC shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Premier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.31.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Premier stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

