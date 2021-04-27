Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 178.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 101.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 26.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,958 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 589.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $25,675.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joe Newell sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $38,491.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,741.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,046 shares of company stock worth $301,138 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

ATRA stock opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.65. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.22). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

