Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 64.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,099 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 22,451 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NG shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

NG opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 63.25, a current ratio of 63.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 19,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $183,381.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,660.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

