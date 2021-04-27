Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 36,298 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 4,784.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 821,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,120,000 after buying an additional 804,194 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $3,665,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,317,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ECOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.54.

Shares of ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $729.23 million, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $40.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy Buckley sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,082.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Spitz sold 336,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $8,842,128.75. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 390,424 shares of company stock valued at $10,124,648. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

