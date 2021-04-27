Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 682.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,798,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,418,000 after acquiring an additional 22,655 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,348,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,110,000 after acquiring an additional 62,329 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,678,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,189,000 after acquiring an additional 68,038 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $453,551.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,348. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PFG traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,069. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.21 and a 200 day moving average of $53.84. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $64.14.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

