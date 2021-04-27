Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 792 Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PPD were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPD. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of PPD in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of PPD in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPD by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in PPD during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in PPD in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get PPD alerts:

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 22,935 shares of PPD stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $871,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,459,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,492 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,846.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 target price on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI downgraded PPD to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.92.

Shares of NASDAQ PPD opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 308.13. PPD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $46.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.23.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PPD Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD).

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.