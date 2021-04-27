Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) by 235.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,022 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 8.39% of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF worth $10,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FDNI opened at $46.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.76. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $57.26.

