Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 3,068 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $671,132,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,932,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,860,000 after acquiring an additional 873,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,102,000 after acquiring an additional 838,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $180.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.27 and a 12-month high of $184.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,455 shares of company stock valued at $546,810 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

