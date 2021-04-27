Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $172.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $86.95 and a 1 year high of $173.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.28.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

