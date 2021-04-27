Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $7,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 86,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of RDIV stock opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average is $35.28. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $41.49.

