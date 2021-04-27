Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $258.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.67. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.61 and a fifty-two week high of $260.37. The firm has a market cap of $184.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Danaher’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

