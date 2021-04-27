Private Advisor Group LLC Has $7.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 110,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after buying an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,100,000. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period.

VDC opened at $179.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $142.36 and a 1-year high of $183.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.10.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

