Private Advisor Group LLC Has $8.50 Million Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 46.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 566,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,856 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $8,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,996,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,183,000 after buying an additional 344,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,440,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,840,000 after acquiring an additional 788,973 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,252,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,781,000 after acquiring an additional 228,838 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,578,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,126,000 after buying an additional 1,214,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,659,000.

PGX stock opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.97. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

