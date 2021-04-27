Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Announces Earnings Results

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PBAM traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.26. The stock had a trading volume of 10,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812. Private Bancorp of America has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Private Bancorp of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit, overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

