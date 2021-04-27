Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Shares of Proofpoint stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,623. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Proofpoint has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $174.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.51 and a 200-day moving average of $122.21.

In other news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $644,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,025,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. DA Davidson cut shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist lowered Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.47.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

