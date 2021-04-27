ProPhase Labs (PRPH) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ: PRPH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/24/2021 – ProPhase Labs was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ProPhase Labs, Inc., formerly known as The Quigley Corporation, is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of a diversified range of homeopathic and health products that are offered to the general public. The Company’s mission is to develop and market natural health care pharmaceuticals and nutriceuticals that offer pioneering new options to improve patient treatment results. Its consumer health products, marketed through ProPhase Labs and certain subsidiaries, include the original COLD-EEZE®, a zinc gluconate glycine product. COLD-EEZE® family of lozenges and sugar free tablets reduce the severity and duration of the common cold. Its customers include wholesalers and distributors, as well as independent and chain food, drug and mass merchandise stores and pharmacies. ProPhase Labs is also engaged in the research and development of potential natural base health products along with supplements and cosmeceuticals for human and veterinary use. The Company is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. “

4/22/2021 – ProPhase Labs was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock.

4/16/2021 – ProPhase Labs was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/16/2021 – ProPhase Labs was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

4/14/2021 – ProPhase Labs was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PRPH traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,895. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 8.35. ProPhase Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $16.04.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.21). ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPH. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ProPhase Labs by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $880,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ProPhase Labs by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

