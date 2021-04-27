PROS (PRO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

PROS (NYSE:PRO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. PROS has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at -0.29–0.27 EPS and its Q1 guidance at ($0.29)-($0.27) EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.15. PROS had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.34 million. On average, analysts expect PROS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PRO opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. PROS has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $51.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.28.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

