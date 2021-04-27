Prospect Capital Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.6%.

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32. Prospect Capital has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $8.18.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $172.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

