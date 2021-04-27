Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on May 20th

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.6%.

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average is $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.97. Prospect Capital has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $8.18.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $172.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.09 million. Research analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

