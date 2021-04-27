Proton 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.91 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Proton has a market capitalization of $68.18 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Proton has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. One Proton coin can currently be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00066470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00020257 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00064255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.14 or 0.00800003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00096451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,569.22 or 0.08248790 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,682,784,214 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

