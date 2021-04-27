ProVise Management Group LLC Invests $298,000 in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 412.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000.

IBUY stock opened at $127.17 on Tuesday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $141.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.40.

