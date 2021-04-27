ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,172,000 after acquiring an additional 138,080 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 292,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,168,000 after acquiring an additional 75,692 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 126,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 11,539 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $60.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.07.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

