ProVise Management Group LLC Raises Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,503 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.78.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $57.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.80. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $107.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

