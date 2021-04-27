Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,602 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Public Storage worth $42,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PSA opened at $275.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.81. The company has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $172.11 and a 12 month high of $278.78.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.63.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

