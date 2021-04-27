Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 202,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,207 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 201.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 93,198 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 28,232 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $28,518,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $417.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 451.50% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 million. Analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

