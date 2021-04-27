Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Boosted by Capital One Financial

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Murphy Oil in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.77.

MUR stock opened at $16.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 3.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 11,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $172,314.78. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,017 shares of company stock worth $2,519,858 in the last quarter. 6.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

