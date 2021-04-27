Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Polaris Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Polaris in a report issued on Friday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research analyst B. Rolle now forecasts that the company will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.60. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PII. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

Shares of PII opened at $144.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.15 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Polaris has a 1-year low of $62.09 and a 1-year high of $147.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

In other Polaris news, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,165,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,690,005.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 10,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,023 shares of company stock valued at $22,175,616. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

