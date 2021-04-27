Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for SM Energy Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for SM Energy in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $320.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.41 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

SM opened at $16.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 6.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in SM Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,930 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in SM Energy by 11.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 86,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.17%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

