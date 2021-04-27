Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Issued By Truist Securiti

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Globe Life in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.93. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

GL stock opened at $102.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $62.75 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

In other news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $1,801,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $1,430,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,150 shares of company stock valued at $14,911,819. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 38.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

